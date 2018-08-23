Big Bang Theory Ending: 10 Things We Need to See Before the Series Finale

Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state… and now the end is nigh. In the wake of The Big Bang Theory‘s final-season announcement, we here at TVLine have whipped out our whiteboards and started theorizing about potential storylines for the farewell run.

Coming off of an eventful 11th season, which concluded with the nuptials of Drs. Sheldon Lee Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, the CBS juggernaut has a whopping 255 episodes under its belt. And yet, there’s still plenty of uncharted territory to explore, including surnames left unmentioned, daddy issues cast aside, and siblings never-before-met. Add a few pregnancies to the mix, and whatever the heck’s going on with Raj’s love life, and you’ve got more than enough to fill the remaining 24 half-hours.

Keeping all that in mind, we compiled a wish list of sorts — a mix of do’s and (please!) don’ts — ahead of The Big Bang Theory‘s Season 12 premiere on Monday, Sept. 24, at 8/7c. (A second new episode will airs at its regular day and time: Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c.) The list includes requests for returning guest stars, a visit to Penny’s childhood home, one last Star Trek cameo and so much more. So peruse the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then share your Season 12 requests in the comments below!