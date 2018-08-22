TVLine Items: Flash Casts Caitlin's Dad, Jessica Jones Boss Exits and More

Duncan and Lilly Kane’s dad has lined up another paternal role: Veronica Mars vet Kyle Secor will recur during Season 5 of The Flash as Caitlin Snow’s absentee pops, Dr. Thomas Snow.

The extremely intelligent geneticist returns to Central City after being MIA for decades and tries to make up for lost time with his daughter, who is unaware that dad is hiding a big secret, EW.com reports. As previously announced, Susan Walters will in turn reprise her role as Caitlin’s mom, Dr. Carla Tannhauser.

The Flash Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

* Marvel’s Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg will leave the Netflix drama after Season 3 as she sets up shop at Warner Bros. TV, where she has signed a new overall deal, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead) has joined Queen Fur,Showtime’s drama pilot about a curvy, sexy, unapologetic high school dropout (The Glee Project alum Lily Mae Harrington) who is finding her womanhood, our sister site Deadline reports. Dickens will play Macy’s former beauty queen mom.

* Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle) will guest-star in a Season 3 episode of This Is Us as a liberal university professor and scientist, EW.com reports.

* Netflix will premiere the new docuseries Dancing Queen, featuring Drag Race fan fave Alyssa Edwards, on Friday, Oct. 5.

* Sirens will return for Season 2 in January 2019, Freeform announced via Twitter.

* Tiffany Haddish will headline her own Netflix stand-up comedy special, which will tape in early 2019 and debut later that year.

