Dana Delany Joins CBS Drama The Code in Recast, Replacing Mira Sorvino

CBS will see Dana Delany in court. The former Body of Proof star is joining the cast of legal drama series The Code, replacing Mira Sorvino, our sister site Deadline reports. Premiering midseason, The Code finds some of the brightest minds in the military tackling some of the country’s most difficult challenges, both in and out of the courtroom, “where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator — and a Marine.”

Delany’s character, Colonel Eisa Turnbull, is the Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps’ Judge Advocate Division. Elsa has high expectations, both for herself and her staff, inspiring those under her command to remain fiercely loyal. In addition to being one of the Corps’ highest-ranking female officers, Elsa has also has two sons serving overseas.

This marks the second time The Code has undergone a significant recast ahead of its 2019 premiere. Luke Mitchell (Blindspot, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) was recently cast in the role of Capt. John “Abe” Abraham, a prosecutor for whom becoming a Marine is a longstanding family tradition. Mitchell replaced Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters, Red Band Society) in the role.

The CBS legal drama’s cast also includes Anna Wood (Falling Water), Ato Essandoh (Elementary, Chicago Med), Phillipa Soo (Smash, Broadway’s Hamilton) and Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries). Your thoughts on Sorvino’s departure? The addition of Delany? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.