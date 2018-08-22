AHS: Apocalypse: Sarah Paulson's New Character Revealed in Chilling Video

With a title like Apocalypse, we figured the upcoming eighth season of American Horror Story would be bleak, but as seen in this just-released promo, things are even more dire than we feared. Seriously, you know it’s bad when not even the voice of Sarah Paulson can provide you with comfort.

The 28-second video begins with Paulson — dressed in a fierce pantsuit and slowly turning what appears to be a lottery contraption — speaking directly to the viewers: “Now is your chance to be one of the few remaining,” she says. “This is your chance to survive. We’ll find you soon.” The video then prompts users to visit TheBeginningIsNear.TV.

During AHS‘ panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Paulson revealed that she would be playing three characters: Billie Dean (Murder House), Cordelia (Coven) and a new character named Venable. It can be safely assumed that we’re seeing Paulson as that mysterious new persona in this video.

AHS: Apocalypse, which “begins with the end of the world,” also serves as a crossover of AHS fan-favorite seasons Murder House and Coven. Along with Paulson, the Season 8 cast includes Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Joan Collins, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Cody Fern, Billy Porter, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks. Jessica Lange will also return for a Paulson-directed episode.

Hit PLAY on the video of Paulson below, then drop a comment with your hopes (and fears) for AHS: Apocalypse, premiering Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX.