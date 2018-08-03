American Horror Story: Apocalypse Characters Include Billie Dean, a Bitchier Madison... and the Harmons?

American Horror Story‘s first official crossover season will bring back many familiar characters, it was revealed on Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour — above and beyond Jessica Lange’s encore as Murder House‘s Constance.

RELATEDAmerican Horror Story Renewed for Season 10 at FX

Premiering Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX, American Horror Story: Apocalypse promises to interweave characters from the first (aka Murder House) and third (Coven) seasons of has anthology horror franchise. For example, Sarah Paulson shared that she will be playing Murder House‘s Billie Dean, Coven‘s Cordelia and a third character named Venerable.

Set about 18 months into the future, Season 8 “begins with the end of the world — and then our world begins,” EP Alexis Martin Woodall teased. Cordelia “is the Supreme [witch], for now, at the beginning of our story,” Paulson added. But, “I don’t know how long that is going to last.”

Among other cast appearing at TCA, Kathy Bates is playing Ms. Meade (whose hair reportedly will be “meme-able, for sure”); Leslie Grossman is playing Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt; Billie Lourd is “Mallory, just Mallory”; Adina Porter is playing Dinah Stevens; and Emma Roberts is back as Coven‘s Madison Montgomery. As filming on Apocalypse got underway, Roberts related with a laugh, “I was told by the director to be bitchier, which I did not think was possible!”

As for other possible encores (such as Taissa Farmiga), Woodall said that series boss Ryan Murphy “invited all the witches to return,” but declined to elaborate on specific RSVPs.

Woodall was similarly cryptic on any of Murder House‘s Harmon family resurfacing, hedging: “I dont know….” Among the “extended” family, it was previously reported that Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will play a grown-up version of Michael Langdon, the murderous baby we met during AHS‘ inaugural season.

“We apologize that we’re being so cagey…,” Woodall said. “As always, there is a specific mystery to the show that is better unfolded.”

Other Apocalypse cast includes AHS vets Evan Peters (confirmed to be playing a “comedic hairstylist”), Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson and Dynasty legend Joan Collins (as the grandmother of Peters’ character), while Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) and Kyle Allen (The Path) are set to guest-star.