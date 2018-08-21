Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Attention, ladies of Hollywood: With Julia Louis-Dreyfus out of the running, this might be your only chance to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Like, ever.

Veep‘s leading lady has won this category in a landslide for the past six years running — for reference: the last non-JLD winner in the category was Melissa McCarthy for Mike & Molly back in 2011 — but she’s ineligible this year due to the HBO comedy’s long hiatus. So that leaves the door wide open for one of this year’s six nominees to grab the trophy while Selina Meyer enjoys a well-earned sabbatical. The early frontrunner is a fresh face, too: Rachel Brosnahan, who’s already won a Golden Globe for her riotous role as aspiring stand-up comic Midge Maisel in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Aside from Issa Rae, who earned her first nomination for the second season of HBO’s Insecure, the rest of the field is made up of seasoned Emmy veterans. Tracee Ellis Ross scored her third straight nod as Bow Johnson on ABC’s black-ish, and Lily Tomlin is back for the fourth straight year for Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. Pamela Adlon — who won an Emmy for voicing Bobby on King of the Hill! — earned a second straight nomination for FX’s bittersweet family comedy Better Things, and seven-time winner Allison Janney is in the mix again for her work as recovering addict Bonnie on CBS’ Mom. (The role has earned her two previous Emmys, but in the supporting category.)

Who should be the woman to dethrone the great Louis-Dreyfus? (For one year, anyway.) Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

