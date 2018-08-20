Jennifer Lopez Performs Greatest Hits at 2018 MTV VMAs — Watch & Grade

Jennifer Lopez danced her way into the history books on Monday, taking home the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. She also treated viewers to a medley of her greatest hits, marking her first performance on the VMAs stage since 2001, the year she and Ja Rule blessed us with that legendary “I’m Real” remix.

Dressed to kill and flanked by dancers in varying degrees of shirtlessness, Lopez gave us hit after hit, including “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” “Ain’t Your Mama,” “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “Get Right.” She even reunited with Ja Rule for that aforementioned collaboration. Watch part of her performance below:

Previous recipients of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award include Pink (2017), Rihanna (2016), Kanye West (2015), Beyonce (2014), Justin Timberlake (2013), Britney Spears (2011), U2 (2001), Janet Jackson (1990) and George Michael (1989) and, of course, Michael Jackson (1988).

Lopez’s big VMAs moment comes just one day after NBC aired the series finale of her police drama Shades of Blue. (Click here to read Matt Mitovich’s full breakdown of the episode, which earned an average grade of “B” from TVLine readers.) Lopez can also be seen as a judge on World of Dance, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

What did you think of Lopez's medley and acceptance speech?