Emmys 2018 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Comedy Series?

The old guard is officially out… and a host of newcomers in the Emmys‘ Outstanding Comedy Series race are eager to take their shot at the big prize.

A whopping eight nominees made the cut this year, and shockingly, none of them has ever won before in this category. (Reigning champ Veep is out of the race due to a long hiatus, and five-time winner Modern Family failed to land a nod for the first time. In fact, the last time a non-Veep/Modern Family comedy won? Way back in 2009, when 30 Rock won for Season 3.) The category’s new blood is led by four holdovers from last year’s list: FX’s Atlanta, which topped itself with a remarkable sophomore season; HBO’s Silicon Valley, with a fifth straight nod; Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, back for the fourth straight year; and ABC’s black-ish, nominated for the third time in a row.

Three freshman series are also in contention this year: Amazon’s Golden Globe champ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix’s ’80s wrestling romp GLOW and HBO’s pitch-black hitman comedy Barry. Plus, it’s hard to call Larry David new at anything, but his revived HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm is back after a six-year layoff with its eighth nomination… and is still looking for its first win.

Whoever wins, the Emmys will be crowning a new king of comedy on Monday, Sept. 17 — but which show is truly the cream of this crop? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

