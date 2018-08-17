Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

Two veteran actors tower over their competition in this year’s Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series race, with a combined 11 nods in the category. But will a fresh face pull off a shocker and take home the win?

The Emmys have been very, very good to two of this year’s contenders: Peter Dinklage, who nabbed his seventh nomination as Game of Thrones‘ Tyrion Lannister, with two previous wins already in his trophy case; and Mandy Patinkin, who scored his fourth nod as Saul Berenson on the Showtime spy thriller Homeland. (Patinkin also won a Lead Actor in a Drama Emmy back in 1995 for Chicago Hope.) They’ll face a stiff challenge, though, from the less seasoned side of the field.

Stranger Things star David Harbour is back for a second straight year for his work as Sheriff Jim Hopper on Netflix’s sci-fi throwback, and the rest of this year’s nominees are first-timers. After seven seasons, Dinklage’s Game of Thrones co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau finally earned his first nod as swordsman Jaime Lannister, while Joseph Fiennes rode a wave of Handmaid’s Tale buzz to his first nomination as Commander Waterford. Plus, Matt Smith broke through in his second season as the chilly Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown.

All fine choices, to be sure… but which actor most deserves to clutch gold on Emmy night? (That’s Monday, Sept. 17, if you’re marking your calendar.) Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

