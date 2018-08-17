Crazy Ex: Santino Fontana Reacts to Skylar Astin Replacing Him as Greg

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Santino Fontana isn’t angry at the guy replacing him as Greg. (Although he could be, if he wanted to.)

In a new interview with Vulture, the former cast member reacted to the news that Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin is taking over Fontana’s old role of surly bartender Greg Serrano in the upcoming fourth season of The CW’s musical rom-com. And he’s got nothing against his replacement: “I love Skylar! He’s a buddy of mine.”

In fact, Fontana — who’s set to star in a new musical adaptation of Tootsie on Broadway next year — and Astin are already exchanging notes about the intricacies of playing Greg. “We’ve been texting, we’ve got a whole back-and-forth going,” Fontana reveals. “We’re brothers from the same mother. That’s what I’m calling it. Brothers from the same mother.”

Crazy Ex creators Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna announced last month that Astin would be joining the cast in Season 4 (premiering on Friday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c) to play a “reimagined” version of Greg, who we last saw played by Fontana back in Season 2. And the show plans to fully lean into the fact that a clearly different actor is now playing the role: “It’ll be a great statement on how our perception of people changes,” Bloom teased.