Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Adds Skylar Astin to Play Greg (!) in Season 4 Recast

Greg is back… but he looks a bit different: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has added Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin to play the role of Greg in its upcoming fourth and final season.

Astin will be taking over for original cast member Santino Fontana, who played Greg during Crazy Ex‘s first two seasons before exiting the show. (Greg was a main love interest for star Rachel Bloom’s Rebecca Bunch before leaving West Covina to go back to school.) “Rachel and I had always been exploring bringing back that character, and trying to figure out a way to do it that fits with our show,” executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna revealed during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Monday.

Recasting the character of Greg with a new actor is a bold move, but Bloom says the writers will fully lean into that in Season 4: “It’ll be a great statement on how our perception of people changes.” The 18-episode fourth season — which The CW announced as the show’s last in May — debuts Friday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

Best known for playing a cappella crooner Jesse Swanson in the first two Pitch Perfect films (he didn’t return for last year’s Pitch Perfect 3), Astin also starred in the TBS sitcom Ground Floor and has had a regular role on Epix’s Graves. His other TV credits include Glee, House and Halt and Catch Fire.