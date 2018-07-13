Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gets Expanded Episode Order for Final Season

Rebecca Bunch just got a bunch of episodes added to her swan song.

The CW is expanding Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s upcoming fourth and final season to a total of 18 episodes, TVLine has confirmed. That makes Season 4 the show’s biggest since its freshman season, which also had 18 episodes. (Seasons 2 and 3 were 13 episodes each.) The network announced back in May that Season 4 would be the last for Rachel Bloom’s musical rom-com. (SpoilerTV first broke the news of the expanded episode order.)

In case you forgot where we left off: Season 3 of Crazy Ex ended with Rebecca facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to the attempted murder of her own unstable ex Trent. That decision has “unintended consequences for her West Covina friends,” per The CW’s official Season 4 description. “Nathaniel feels betrayed by her, Josh is taken aback by her, and Darryl is parenting her baby. Paula, Heather and Valencia remain staunchly by Rebecca’s side but they are busy finding their own identities (as a law student, regional manager and kickass party planner, respectively.)”

Crazy Ex‘s expanded Season 4 kicks off Friday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c. Got predictions for the final season? Drop ’em in a comment below.