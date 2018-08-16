Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

From Gilead to Westeros, this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series are all over the (fictional) map.

The Handmaid’s Tale dominates the category, with three of the seven nominated actresses coming from Hulu’s gut-wrenching dystopian drama. Ann Dowd won last year for her chilling portrayal of Aunt Lydia, and she’s back in the mix again, joined by co-stars Alexis Bledel (who won in the Guest Actress category last year as Emily/Ofglen) and Yvonne Strahovski, a first-time nominee as wife Serena Joy — but there are a few non-Gilead contenders in the running, as well.

Lena Headey, back after a year off, notched her fourth nomination as ruthless queen Cersei Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Westworld‘s Thandie Newton and Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown both scored their second straight nods in the category. There’s a touch of royal glam, too, with Vanessa Kirby nabbing her first nomination as The Crown‘s headstrong Princess Margaret.

Which one of them should take home the trophy, though, when the Emmys are handed out on Sept. 17? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

