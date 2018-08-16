Living Biblically's Lindsey Kraft Books Top-Secret Dirty John Gig

Dirty John just made a very mysterious addition to its cast: Living Biblically alumna Lindsey Kraft is set to guest-star on the forthcoming Bravo anthology series in a top-secret role, TVLine has learned exclusively.

A Bravo rep confirmed Kraft’s casting but declined to offer details on her character.

The actress, who has been recurring on Grace and Frankie since Season 3, will continue to appear on the Netflix comedy while shooting Dirty John. In addition to CBS’ one-and-done sitcom Living Biblically, Kraft’s recent TV credits include The Ranch, Modern Family and Getting On.

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, Dirty John tells the true story of Debra Newell (played by Connie Britton), a successful interior designer and single mom who falls in love with a man named John Meehan (Eric Bana) — a romance that spirals into secrets, denial and manipulation.

The extensive cast also includes Jean Smart (Fargo), Julia Garner (Ozark), Juno Temple (Vinyl), Jake Abel (Supernatural), Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) and Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls), among others.

The drama — which scored a two-season order in January — is slated to premiere later this year. Following the cancellation of con-artist drama Imposters and the conclusion of dramedy Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Dirty John is currently flying solo as Bravo’s only scripted offering.

Your theories on who Kraft might be playing? Drop ’em in a comment below.