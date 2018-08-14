Matthew Weiner's The Romanoffs: The (Many) Stars Come Out in First Footage of Amazon's Weekly (!) Anthology

Though it’s tempting to celebrate our first real look at Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs with spirits, we humbly suggest that you don’t build any kind of drinking game around this newly released teaser trailer.

Because if you sip every time someone utters the Amazon anthology’s title — or every time you see a familiar, famous face — during the roughly minute-long video, you’ll be on the floor before you know it.

Written, directed and executive-produced by Mad Men creator Weiner, The Romanoffs — which was shot on location in three continents and seven countries — features eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. “There’s great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs,” Weiner previously shared with our sister site Variety. “The story for me is that we’re all questioning who we are and who we say we are.”

To that end, several characters in the video claim to be members of the storied gene pool. However, one (played by Brockmire‘s Amanda Peet) seems to be over it already, declaring, “I’m so tired of this Romanov s–t.”

In addition to Peet, the teaser features Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), Corey Stoll (The Strain), Diane Lane (Under the Tuscan Sun), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Ron Livingston (Search Party), Annet Mahendru (The Americans), Paul Reiser (Stranger Things), Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Mad Men alumni Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jay R. Ferguson and Cara Buono.

Amazon also announced Tuesday that it will release The Romanoffs weekly — rather than all at once, like it does for most of its series — starting with the two-episode premiere on Friday, Oct. 12.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your initial reaction!