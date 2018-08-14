Emmys 2018 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Blessed be the fruit… and this year’s Emmy category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is a blessedly fruitful one indeed.

The absolutely stacked six-nominee field is led by reigning champ Elisabeth Moss, who took home her first-ever Emmy win last year for her stunning work as oppressed handmaid June in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. But she’s got some formidable competition this year in the form of two ladies coming off their dramas’ final seasons: Keri Russell, as stone-faced spy Elizabeth Jennings in FX’s The Americans; and 2016 winner Tatiana Maslany, as a gaggle of genetic clones in BBC America’s Orphan Black.

Joining them are a pair of repeat nominees who scored their first nods in this category last year: Claire Foy, for playing the imperious Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown; and Evan Rachel Wood, as strong-willed android Dolores on HBO’s Westworld. Sandra Oh is the only new nominee in the bunch for her work as assassin hunter Eve Polastri on Killing Eve — but she does have five previous nominations in the supporting category from her years on Grey’s Anatomy.

Should Moss gather another trophy when the Emmys are handed out on Sept. 17… or does another contender deserve to win instead? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

