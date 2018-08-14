Dynasty Casts Maddison Brown as Anders' Troublemaking Daughter Kirby

The Carringtons’ latest threat comes from within their own walls.

Australian actress Maddison Brown is joining the cast of Dynasty in Season 2 as a series regular, TVLine has learned, playing the role of Kirby Anders. The daughter of Carrington estate manager Joseph Anders, Kirby technically arrived on the scene in the final moments of the CW drama’s first season finale, though viewers can now put a face to that foreboding voice.

According to the network, “Kirby grew up in the staff’s living quarters with her father … and sides more with the downstairs occupants than the upstairs. She has a fraught history with the Carringtons, specifically a tempestuous relationship with Fallon that was the reason for Kirby’s exile from the Manor years ago. And while she returns to Atlanta to make amends with her father, she will certainly continue wreaking havoc on the Carringtons.”

Brown’s casting comes shortly after The CW confirmed that Nathalie Kelley — last seen left for dead in a burning building at the close of Season 1 — will not return as Cristal in Season 2. Instead, it will be revealed that Kelley’s Cristal was an imposter; the “real” Cristal will be played by new series regular Ana-Brenda Contreras. And as previously reported by TVLine, Nicollette Sheridan (aka Alexis Carrington) has been promoted to series regular.

