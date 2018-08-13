Emmys 2018 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

Game of Thrones is back to reclaim its rightful place atop the TV drama heap… but will an upstart challenger knock it off the throne?

After a year off, HBO’s epic fantasy returns to the Emmys‘ Outstanding Drama Series race as a likely frontrunner, having walked away with the prize in both 2015 and 2016. (Could the long layoff — the series has been off the air for nearly a year now — hurt it with voters, though?) Six other acclaimed shows are looking to clutch that golden trophy as well: FX’s Cold War saga The Americans dazzled fans with its sixth and final season, and Hulu’s dystopian thriller The Handmaid’s Tale is still the defending champ in this category, winning last year for its freshman run.

This year’s four other nominees are all up for their sophomore seasons, as well: Netflix’s elegant Queen Elizabeth II biopic The Crown; HBO’s intricate sci-fi puzzle Westworld; Netflix’s ’80s scare-fest Stranger Things; and NBC’s family weeper This Is Us — the category’s lone entry from the major broadcast networks. It’s a stellar lineup of nominees, no doubt… but which one should take home the big prize? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

