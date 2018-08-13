TVLine Items: Bull Adds New Hacker, Documentary Now! Musical and More

Bull is staffing up in the wake of original series star Annabelle Attanasio’s exit: MacKenzie Meehan (Vinyl) will recur during Season 3 of the CBS drama as Taylor, the newest member of the Trial Analysis Corporation team, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Single mom Taylor — who also happens to be Marissa’s former colleague from the Department of Homeland Security — is not a Jason Bull acolyte and views her TAC gig as just a job. Like Attanasio’s character Cable McCrory, Taylor is an expert in coding and hacking.

Bull Season 3 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c on CBS.

* Documentary Now!‘s upcoming musical-inspired episode “Original Cast Album: Co-Op” — an homage to the 1970 D.A. Pennebaker doc about the cast recording of Stephen Sondheim’s Company — will feature guest stars Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live), John Mulaney (Mulaney), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadway’s Hamilton), James Urbaniak (Difficult People), Alex Brightman (Broadway’s School of Rock), Richard Kind (Red Oaks, Gotham) and Paula Pell (A.P. Bio). The comedy series returns Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 10 pm on IFC.

* The short-form special Under the Sea: A Descendants Story, starring Dove Cameron and China Anne McClain as their fan-favorite characters Mal and Uma, will air on Friday, Sept. 28 from 7:50-8 pm ET/PT on Disney Channel.

