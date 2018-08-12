The Purge Stars Preview USA Network Adaptation's 'Fun, Scary, Violent Ride'

If you’re a horror fan who’s been to the movies in the last five years, there’s a good chance you’re already acquainted with an annual evening of murder and mayhem known as The Purge. And if you’re not, please allow Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), Fiona Dourif (The Blacklist) and Gabriel Chavarria (East Los High) to introduce you to the rather chilling concept behind USA Network’s series adaptation of the film franchise.

The show’s cast members stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con interview suite to tease the Sept. 4 premiere (10/9c), which takes place around an annual 12-hour period in which all crime — even murder — is legal. The messed-up holiday has been the subject of four movies; the most recent was the origin story The First Purge, released in July.

But those who have no knowledge of the films “absolutely” will be able to follow along with the series, Warren said. “These are new characters, and what The First Purge has allowed is just a stepping stone to what happens on the 10th anniversary of The Purge.” The 10-episode first season takes place on that 10th anniversary, she continues, where “we’re in kind of a routine, and it’s evolved.”

During the chat, the actors sketched out some details about their characters and discussed possible crossovers with the movies before letting us know exactly where they’d choose to be if The Purge happened in real life. (One answer is, quite honestly, a little scary.)

