TVLine Items: The Flash Adds Female Spin, Fox's Manson Special and More

The Flash is putting a female spin on, well, Spin.

Kiana Madeira (Facebook’s Sacred Lies) will recur during Season 5 of the CW series as Spencer Young (aka Spin), who was originally a male character in the DC comics, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show’s iteration of Spencer — who first appears in Episode 4 of the upcoming season — is an aspiring social media influencer who seizes the opportunity to make herself famous when she discovers there’s a new hero in Central City.

The Flash Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fox will air the two-hour special Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes, featuring footage and photos from inside the infamous cult, on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c. Ray Donovan star Liev Schreiber narrates the program.

* Nico Tortorella (Younger) and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation) will host the unscripted MTV series Just Tattoo of Us, in which pairs of friends, family members and couples design tattoos for each other that won’t be revealed until after they’ve been permanently inked.

* Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) will star opposite Abigail Spencer (Timeless) in the Hulu drama pilot Reprisal, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor will play the de facto leader of a gang who struggles to keep the peace.

* ESPN has cancelled the afternoon program SportsNation — the final episode airs Friday, Aug. 24 — to make way for a revamped lineup that will include a live edition of SportsCenter and a half-hour version of High Noon, Deadline reports.

