Ray Donovan Season 6 Trailer Reveals How [Spoiler] Cheats Death

When Ray Donovan returns this fall, viewers will instantly learn that Liev Schreiber’s title character (totally unnecessary spoiler alert!) survived his suicidal plunge into New York’s East River. And, as the just-released trailer for the Showtime drama’s sixth season (bowing Sunday, Oct. 28 at 9/8c) reveals, he is not happy to still be among the living.

In the nearly three minute promo, we discover that a NYC cop named Mac (played by The Wire‘s Domenick Lombardozzi) rescues a furious Ray not once but twice. Despite the duo’s rocky first meeting, they quickly form a bond, with Mac subsequently offering to bring Ray “into the fraternity that is the Staten Island Police Department,” per the official description for the Big Apple-based Season 6. While there, Ray will explore “this new world of brotherhood and corruption,” which puts him back in media mogul Sam Winslow’s (newly-minted series regular Susan Sarandon) orbit. Turns out, Sam has teamed up with a New York City mayoral candidate (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Lola Glaudini), a “partnership that puts Ray at odds with his new friends out in Staten Island.”

The above trailer also offers fleeting glimpses of returning cast members Jon Voight, Eddie Marsan, Dash Mihok, Katherine Moennig, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey, Devon Bagby and Graham Rogers (now a series regular). This will be the series first season without leading lady Paula Malcomson, whose Abby character succumbed to cancer at the end of Season 5.