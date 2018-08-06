Homeland to End With Season 8

For Carrie Mathison, retirement is nigh. Showtime president David Nevins announced Monday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour that Homeland‘s upcoming eighth season would be its last.

“[Exec producer] Alex Gansa will be bringing this show, which has won eight Emmys and five Golden Globes, to its proper conclusion,” Nevins told reporters. “I cannot say enough about how much Homeland has meant for the acceleration of our brand, not to mention to me personally. It was, in fact, the first show that I greenlit when I came to Showtime.”

Nevins went on to say that the decision was made mutually by Gansa and leading lady Claire Danes. “Alex and Claire both started talking about it towards the end of last season,” he explained. “I asked, ‘Are you sure? Let’s think about it.’ But when they were resolved, it seemed like it was the right time. The two of them finally made the decision.”

Said Gansa in a statement: “I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time.”

Danes started the swan-song scuttlebutt earlier this year when she told Howard Stern that the end was near. “Yeah, [Season 8’s] it.” At the time, a rep for Showtime maintained to TVLine that the network had not made a decision beyond Season 8. And then in June, Danes herself walked back her earlier comments. “It’s not absolutely finite” that Season 8 will be the series’ last, Danes told The TVLine Podcast. “That’s been the template in my mind, [but], at the same time, who knows?”

The 12-episode farewell season, which will be shot in a TBD location (rumored to be Israel), will bow in June 2019.