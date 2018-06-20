TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Claire Danes Reveals the Harrowing Homeland Finale Scene You Didn't See, Clarifies End-Date Comments

Back in April, Claire Danes offhandedly remarked during an interview with Howard Stern that Homeland‘s upcoming eighth season will be the Showtime drama’s swan song. But in the latest episode of the TVLine Podcast dedicated to our Dream Emmy nominees, the actress walked back those comments ever so slightly, telling Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, “It’s not absolutely finite” that Season 8 will be the series’ last, before adding, “That’s been the template in my mind, [but], at the same time, who knows?” Emmys 2018: Lead Actress, Drama — Dream Nominees Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Another pressing question surrounding Homeland: How far gone was Carrie in the Season 7 finale’s deeply unsettling, slightly ambiguous closing scene, which [SPOILER ALERT] found her emerging from a Russian prison following a seven-month, meds-free POW stint? As Danes reveals, “We actually filmed a lot of material that was ultimately cut. We shot a number of scenes in the prison… and it was all for naught… I guess [when the EPs were] in the editing room, they thought it’d be more powerful for the audience to imagine what she had endured for those seven months, rather than overtly, explicitly articulate it.”

Also in the wide-ranging Q&A, Danes admits even she had concerns that Bad Mom Carrie’s neglect of daughter Frannie had gone “too far” last season, and shares her lasting wish for her lovelorn alter ego (hint: it involves backgammon).

