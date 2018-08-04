Fear TWD Season 4B Premiere Photos Reveal Strand's Lush New Life, Hint at an Unlikely Alliance and Justice for Nick

There is life after Madison. In the more than a dozen images released by AMC ahead of the Season 4B premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, we get a closer look at how the felled heroine’s friends and family — well, Alicia, since she’s all that’s left! — are faring since her demise.

Strand, as you’ll see, is coping in a manner that is vintage Strand, John is recovering nicely from his gunshot wound, and Alicia seems to have filed under “bygones” Morgan’s intervention in her attempt to kill Naomi… sorry, June. Still getting used to that. But perhaps the most interesting of the photos features Charlie — you know, the haunted little girl who murdered Nick in cold blood — looking like she might be about to join her ill-fated protectors in the hereafter.

The Walking Dead spinoff, which was renewed for Season 5 in late July, returns on Sunday, Aug. 12, for the back half of Season 4 with several new cast members — among them Aaron Stanford (12 Monkeys), Tonya Pinkins (Gotham) and Daryl Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans) — and a looming storm that was a hot topic during the gang’s Comic-Con interview with Michael Ausiello.

Check out the new pictures in the attached gallery above — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments. Are you as excited about Season 4B as you would’ve been had Madison and Nick not been killed off?