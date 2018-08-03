Dead to Me: Linda Cardellini to Play Christina Applegate's New BFF

Bloodline alumna Linda Cardellini is staying employed at Netflix: The Emmy-nominated actress is set to co-star in the streaming giant’s dark comedy Dead to Me, TVLine has learned.

Described as a “comedic Big Little Lies,” the project — which received a 10-episode series order in April — stars Christina Applegate as Jen, an uptight widow with a dark sense of humor and a few anger management issues. After her husband dies in a hit-and-run accident, Jen strikes up a friendship with a free spirit who harbors a shocking secret.

Cardellini will play Judy, the aforementioned free spirit, who exudes both warmth and pathos as she struggles to deal with a personal tragedy. Judy desperately needs someone to connect with and finds a common ground and support system in Jen.

The actress also will serve as an executive producer on Dead to Me alongside Applegate, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The series, which hails from Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), will begin production this fall.

In addition to her three seasons on Bloodline, where she played attorney Meg Rayburn, Cardellini’s recent TV credits include roles on Mad Men and New Girl. She has also lent her voice to such animated series as Regular Show, Gravity Falls and Robot Chicken.