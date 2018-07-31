If Archie Andrews does end up behind bars in Riverdale‘s third season — which is entirely possible, given this show’s history of false convictions — he probably shouldn’t expect any conjugal visits from Veronica.

How do we know this? For starters, Mark Consuelos believes that Hiram, the puppet master behind Archie’s arrest, would “put a stop” to his daughter visiting her jailbird beau. And even if she chooses to defy him yet again, Luke Perry — a surprising font of legal knowledge — insists that you have to be married in order to arrange conjugal visits.

All of this was discussed when the Riverdale cast dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con suite last week to discuss the CW drama’s upcoming third outing, which kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 8/7c.

Other important issues discussed in our interview: Does Hiram Lodge prefer his peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with or without crust? Is Riverdale’s new mayor as villainous as she seems? And, of course, what the heck is Veronica going to name the speakeasy she’s opening under Pop’s? (For the record, I’m strongly against calling it “Under Pop’s” for reasons of unwanted imagery.)

Hit PLAY on our second video interview with the Riverdale cast above, then drop a comment below with your own hopes for Season 3. (And give our first Riverdale Q&A a re-watch while you’re at it.)