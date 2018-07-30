Comic-Con Suite Outtakes/Highlights Include Massive Stranger Things and Curb Your Enthusiasm 'Spoilers' — Plus, Finally, the Real Ending of Everwood

“We took that bus ride for this?!?” OK, so maybe The Goldbergs‘ Jeff Garlin wasn’t super impressed by his experience in TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite. He was still awfully forthcoming with the spoilers for Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm — at least once Michael Ausiello had wrapped the Q&A. And Garlin wasn’t the only interviewee who couldn’t keep a secret.

In this nearly 11-minute compilation of highlights and outtakes from Ausiello, Matt Webb Mitovich, Kimberly Roots and Andy Swift’s sit-downs with the stars and producers of, among other series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Doctor Who, The Flash, Grey’s Anatomy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Riverdale, Star Trek: Discovery, Supernatural, Mayans M.C. and The Walking Dead, a whole lotta those in the know let rip with what Ben Schwartz called “the juicy goss” as if they were The Good Place’s “Loose Lips [Ted] Danson.” Among the shocking revelations you may have missed were Mind Flayer-sized details about Season 3 of Stranger Things as well as the way Everwood would’ve ended, had it gotten a Season 5.

The zippy clipapalooza also includes The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion trying his hand at playing investigative journalist, The Middle’s Eden Sher being schooled on Phil Collins, and Tom Ellis contemplating baring more than his soul now that Lucifer’s raising hell for Netflix. Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. For which interview would you have liked to have been a fly on the wall?