HTGAWM Casts Timothy Hutton as Mysterious Series Regular for Season 5

Pack your bags, Timothy Hutton: You’re headed to Philadelphia this fall.

The American Crime actor has joined How to Get Away With Murder‘s fifth season in a series regular role, TVLine has learned.

Details about Hutton’s character and storyline are being kept under wraps for now — but he isn’t the only one who’ll have series-regular status in Season 5. The ABC drama also recently promoted Amirah Vann, who plays Caplan & Gold lawyer Tegan Price, and Rome Flynn, who was introduced as enigmatic Middleton University student Gabriel Maddox in the Season 4 finale.

In fact, it seems the identity of Gabriel’s mom will be a central mystery in Murder‘s fifth season. In the final moments of Season 4, Frank spotted Gabriel on Middleton’s campus and quickly called someone to deliver this bad news: “Hey. So, the good times didn’t last too long. Her kid is here.” (But it remains to be seen who Frank is referring to when he says “her.”)

Best known for his film work (including an Oscar-winning turn in Ordinary People) and five seasons on TNT’s crime drama Leverage, Hutton recently starred for three seasons on the ABC anthology series American Crime. He is also slated to appear in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, premiering Aug. 31 on Amazon.

How to Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, Sept. 27, at 10/9c. Your theories on who Hutton might be playing? Drop ’em in a comment below.