Cloak & Dagger Cast Stresses the Importance of Female Friendships, Previews Game-Changing Finale

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is going full Chumbawamba as we head into the final two episodes of the Freeform drama’s first season.

“All of these guys are going to be knocked down, and I think they’re all going to get back up in very different ways,” executive producer Joe Pokaski teased when the Cloak & Dagger cast dropped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite, just hours before Freeform announced the show’s Season 2 renewal.

Also discussed in our interview: why the cast is glad that the show isn’t pushing Tandy and Tyrone into a romantic situation too quickly, what it was like for Emma Lahana to film that infamous freezer scene, and why Ally Maki is so appreciative of Tandy and Mina’s friendship — for as long as it lasts.

Extra kudos to Olivia Holt for emerging as the interview’s most-decorated participant; multiple co-stars going out of their way to praise her for being such a generous co-star. Aubrey Joseph even went so far as to call her “one of the best scene partners I’ve ever worked with.”

A new episode of Cloak & Dagger airs tonight at 8/7c on Freeform. Hit PLAY on our video interview above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the end of Season 1 below.