Cloak & Dagger Renewed for Season 2

Freeform is giving Tandy and Tyrone more time to figure out their powers, renewing Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger for a second season.

The announcement was made Friday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where the cast — Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Ally Maki and Emma Lahana — assembled to discuss the show’s first season, which concludes on Thursday, Aug. 2 (8/7c).

Freeform also released this brief teaser, revealing that “Season 2 will be Mayhem,” an allusion to the alter ego of Lahana’s character, Brigid O’Reilly:

It’s anyone’s guess what else will go down in the 10-episode second season, though executive producer Joe Pokaski did confirm that the show’s recent bait-and-switch — Duane and his girlfriend looking suspiciously like Tandy and Tyrone during a quick bone sesh — was a hint at the titular pair’s romantic future.

“That was absolutely intentional to rope-a-dope you guys,” he told TVLine. “It was the idea that we’re going off of telling a story of the future, and we were excited to tease what will happen in their future and to let the audience hopefully wonder, ‘Wait, is that Tandy and Tyrone?’ and then adjust accordingly.”

Your thoughts on Cloak & Dagger‘s renewal? Your hopes for the final couple of episodes, as well as Season 2? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.