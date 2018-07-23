Sela Ward Joins Cast of CBS' FBI

Two-time Emmy winner Sela Ward is coming back to CBS: The CSI: NY veteran has joined the cast of the Eye network’s new fall drama FBI, our sister site Deadline reports.

Ward will be introduced in Episode 2 as Dana Mosier — and though no character details are available, Dana is expected to take over as boss of the New York FBI office, replacing departing cast member Connie Nielsen’s character Ellen. (Nielsen exited the series back in May after co-starring in the pilot.)

FBI, from mega producer Dick Wolf, centers on the agents who work in the New York field office of the federal law-enforcement bureau. The cast is led by Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel. FBI premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c, in the cushy post-NCIS timeslot.

Ward starred opposite Gary Sinise as detective Jo Danville in the final three seasons of CSI: NY, which signed off for good in 2013. She also starred in the ABC family drama Once and Again and the NBC drama Sisters, winning an Emmy for each. Her recent TV credits include HBO’s Westworld and Epix’s Graves.