DC's Legends Adds Supernatural Whiz, Back to the Future's Biff for Season 4

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow keeps adding to its cast: The CW’s Arrowverse drama has tapped a pair of actors to join its Season 4 ensemble, TVLine has learned.

Ramona Young (Z Nation, Santa Clarita Diet) will be a new series regular as Alaska Yu, a young girl obsessed with fantasy novels who is “something of an expert in the world of the magical creatures that the Legends encounter in Season 4,” per the official description. “In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.”

Tom Wilson — best known as Biff in the Back to the Future movies — also joins the cast in a recurring role as Hank Heywood, the father of Nick Zano’s Nate. Hank is a charmer who spent his career in the military and the Department of Defense; “he’s left big shoes for Nate to fill — and it doesn’t help that Nate can’t tell him he’s secretly a Legend!”

The casting news was also announced during the Legends panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. Young and Wilson join new series regulars Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe) and Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk) for Season 4 — which launches Monday, Oct. 9 at 9/8c on The CW.