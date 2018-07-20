The Walking Dead Season 9 Trailer Hints at Rick's Swan Song — Plus, Get a First Look at Maggie and Glenn's Baby

And now the end is near, at least for The Walking Dead’s Rick. With Andrew Lincoln poised to leave the AMC drama — as confirmed by Lincoln himself — its Season 9 trailer took on an extra ominous tone.

“You think you’ve got all this on lock,” archenemy Negan says in such a way as to suggest that Rick doesn’t have s— on lock. And it certainly looks like there’s trouble on the horizon. (Though, technically, isn’t there always?) Michonne warns Maggie that they need to come up with some rules of conduct for the newly blended communities, and Daryl appears to have been appointed disciplinarian.

Also included in the action-packed promo, shared Friday during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, is our first glimpse of Maggie and Glenn’s baby. After being pregnant for what (only) seemed like 100 seasons, Lauren Cohan’s character has given birth and now has an adorable tot to remind her of the husband that, back in Season 7, Negan so brutally took away from her (and us!).

Season 9 — premiering Sunday, Oct. 7 — promises to be one of great change for long-running series. Not only will Lincoln be departing and Cohan working a new, “part-time” schedule, but the post-apocalyptic world in which the series is set will be evolving — or perhaps devolving is the better word (as new showrunner Angela Kang hinted when she spoke with TVLine earlier this month).

Check out the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.