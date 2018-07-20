Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox News

The Fox News roster has taken another hit: The cable news network has parted ways with The Five co-host Kimberly Guilfoyle, the network announced on Friday.

“FOX News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle,” the official statement reads, offering no further elaboration. Guilfoyle did not leave the network voluntarily, according to a Huffington Post report, which notes that the host is currently in a relationship with President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. She will reportedly join President Trump and his family on the campaign trail for the 2018 midterm elections, CNN says.

A former prosecutor and assistant district attorney, Guilfoyle first came to Fox News as a contributor in 2006, joining The Five as a co-host in 2011. She also appeared regularly on The O’Reilly Factor and served as a guest host on Hannity and Fox and Friends.

Guilfoyle is just the latest high-profile Fox News host to exit the network: Bob Beckel, who also co-hosted The Five, was fired last year after making an “insensitive” racial remark, joining Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren on the list of recent departures.