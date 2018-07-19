This Is Us Plans Miguel-Centric Episode

The Big Three each got one. Deja got one. And now, Miguel is getting one.

This Is Us is planning an episode that will focus on Jack’s best friend/Rebeca’s second husband, series star Jon Huertas told TVLine during a visit to our Comic-Con interview suite Thursday.

“I know they’re going to do that,” he said, adding that the hour likely will air late in the NBC drama’s upcoming Season 3 or sometime in Season 4.

“You can’t push Miguel down people’s throats right now, because Jack and Rebecca, it’s everyone’s dream to be in a relationship like that where both people are so dedicated to each other, no matter what,” Huertas said. “You have to go really slow and really watch your step. I feel like you’re walking through a minefield.”

Huertas also dropped a few hints about the tearjerker’s ultimate finale — which executive producer Dan Fogelman first teased in May, when he announced that the cast had “already shot pieces of the final scene of the series.”

Is Miguel in the final episode? Where are his kids? And what’s the secret of Miguel and Rebecca’s relationship… at least, according to Huertas and co-star Mandy Moore? (Hint: It’s definitely not what you think.) Press PLAY on the video above for the answers to these questions and much more.