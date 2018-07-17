TVLine Items: Gossip Girl Reunion on The Orville, Grammys Date and More

Here’s something for Gossip Girl to blog about: Blair Waldorf and Vanessa Abrams are reuniting… in space!

Leighton Meester will guest-star during Season 2 of Fox’s sci-fi dramedy The Orville, which is welcoming Jessica Szohr aboard as a series regular, per EW.com.

While no details are available yet about Meester’s role, the site reveals that she will share scenes with fellow GG vet Szohr, who plays a new crew member on the U.S.S. Orville. Meester — whose recent TV credits include the one-and-done Fox series Making History and an episode of The Last Man on Earth — next stars in ABC’s fall comedy Single Parents.

The Orville Season 2 launches Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8/7c; Meester’s episode is slated to air early next year.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The 61st Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.

* Paramount Network will air the original documentary I Am Paul Walker, featuring interviews with the late actor’s family, on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 9 pm.

* Netflix has picked up two series based on the stories of Mark Millar: Jupiter’s Legacy, about the first generation of superheroes, from executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil), and the Spanish-English drama American Jesus, about a 12-year-old boy who discovers he’s returned as Jesus Christ.

* The British robot fighting series Robot Wars will premiere stateside on Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 pm on Science Channel.

* Amazon has greenlit the eight-episode series Tales from the Loop, based on the sci-fi art of Simon Stålenhag. The drama — written by Nathaniel Halpern (Legion) and executive-produced by Matt Reeves (The Cloverfield Paradox) — explores the town and people who live above “The Loop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.

