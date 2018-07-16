Netflix's Sex Education: James Purefoy Joins Cast as Gillian Anderson's Ex

James Purefoy is signing up for some Sex Education: The Rome and The Following star has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix dramedy starring Gillian Anderson, TVLine has confirmed.

Purefoy will play Remi, the ex-husband of Anderson’s sex therapist Jean and the father of her son Otis, played by Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game, Hugo). Purefoy will appear in several episodes, but not as a series regular; filming is currently underway in the UK.

Anderson broke the news herself with a tweet captioned “Happy-ish ex-families” that included a photo of her with Purefoy and Butterfield:

A native of England, Purefoy broke out with U.S. audiences with his role as Mark Antony on HBO’s Rome. He went on to play murderous cult leader Joe Carroll on the Fox thriller The Following and starred alongside Michael K. Williams in Sundance’s Hap & Leonard. He has a history with Netflix, too: He played wealthy murder victim Laurens Bancroft in the sci-fi drama Altered Carbon, which debuted earlier this year.