Last Man Standing Teaser: Tim Allen and Nancy Travis Get to Know (a) Fox

Looks like the stars of Last Man Standing are getting used to their new home on Fox.

In a fresh teaser for the revived sitcom, Tim Allen and Nancy Travis — in character as husband and wife Mike and Vanessa Baxter — are camping together in the woods when Vanessa notices (what else?) a fox. She points the animal out to Mike not once, not twice, but thrice, before he turns to the camera and grins: “I know somebody’s gonna be happy you said that three times.” As an announcer trumpets the new season, Mike throws in one more “Fox” for good measure.

In case you were lost in the woods for the past few months: After a six-season run on ABC, Last Man Standing is returning to TV on Fox this fall, with original stars Allen and Travis in tow, along with cast members Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders and Hector Elizondo. (Molly Ephraim, who played daughter Mandy in the ABC version, will not return; the role is being recast.)

Last Man Standing Season 7 — its first on Fox — will premiere Friday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c.

Press PLAY above for your first taste of a Fox-ified Last Man Standing, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you be watching?