Last Man Standing Revival at Fox: Which Cast Members Are Returning?

Save for a few possible exceptions, the Baxter clan (and friends) will be present and accounted for when Last Man Standing resurfaces on Fox this fall. As previously reported, among the series regulars rejoining leading man Tim Allen (Mike) in Season 7 are Nancy Travis (as wife Vanessa), Amanda Fuller (eldest daughter Kristin), Jonathan Adams (Chuck), Christoph Sanders (Kyle) and Jordan Masterson (Ryan).

TVLine can also confirm that Hector Elizondo has formally closed a series-regular deal to reprise his role as Mike’s longtime business partner Ed.

That leaves Molly Ephraim and Kaitlyn Dever, who played daughters Mandy and Eve, as well as Flynn Morrison (Kristin’s son Boyd). According to a source, Ephraim and Dever are in talks to return on a recurring basis. As far as Morrison’s involvement goes, there is currently no deal in place for him to return.

Fox resurrected Last Man Standing in early May, nearly a year to the day after the show’s controversial cancellation at ABC. The phenomenal success of ABC’s Roseanne revival prompted 20th Century Fox to reassess Last Man‘s viability, and its sister network was the logical home.

“Last Man Standing ended too soon, and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” Fox TV chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden said last month. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope, either.”

Last Man will take back in its old ABC time slot, Fridays at 8/7c, when it kicks off its Fox run this fall.