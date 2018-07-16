The Crown Season 3: First Photo of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty the Queen has gotten a makeover.

Netflix on Monday released the first image from The Crown Season 3, which offers a glimpse at Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) in the role of Queen Elizabeth II.

View the image in full below:

As previously reported, the period drama will make a significant time jump between Seasons 2 and 3, prompting a recast of the principal roles with older actors. Colman, who is grabbing the Queen Elizabeth baton from Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, will portray the British monarch in Seasons 3 and 4.

Also cast in the third season: Outlander‘s Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (succeeding Matt Smith), The Exorcist‘s Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon (succeeding Matthew Goode) and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret (succeeding Vanessa Kirby).

Additionally, Erin Doherty (Call the Midwife) has been tapped to play Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Earlier this month, The Crown‘s second season received several Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama (for Foy), Supporting Actress in a Drama (for Kirby) and Supporting Actor in a Drama (for Smith). Goode also nabbed a nod in the Guest Actor in a Drama category.

The Crown is slated to return in 2019. Does Colman’s Queen Elizabeth look how you imagined? Hit the comments!