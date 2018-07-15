Does Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord have something in common with The Flash?

The BBC on Sunday unveiled a new ad for Doctor Who Season 11, featuring the first official footage of the Time Lord’s new companions. The 40-second teaser finds the Thirteenth Doctor messing with Ryan (Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Hollyoaks‘ Mandip Gill) and Graham (Law & Order: UK‘s Bradley Walsh), swooshing in and out of each frame faster than — dare we say — the speed of light.

When the promo begins, Ryan’s seated in a diner. He’s watching a video on his phone when time suddenly slows down and a flash of light appears before him. We see a hand enter the frame and grab something off his plate, before the light disappears and he’s left looking for his missing breakfast sausage.

We then cut to Yasmin, who’s watching the same thing as Ryan, but on television. She’s gathered with friends and enjoying takeout. She notices a sudden vibration, then the same flash of light swoops in and refills her empty pizza box.

Last but not least is Graham, who’s seated at a pizzeria. Time slows once more, and we cut to a pair of legs walking out of the establishment. He then turns to find his newspaper has been replaced by a children’s magazine. When all is said and done, we cut to the Time Lord, who materializes outside and tosses viewers a smile.

The revamped Doctor Who is set to premiere this fall on BBC America. Beforehand, the new cast will make its debut at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21. For more details, click here.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then hit the comments with your reactions.