Comic-Con 2018: The Orville, Gifted, Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Join Lineup

It’s almost that time of year when hordes of TV fans storm San Diego to get a sneak peek at their favorite returning shows and a glimpse of the upcoming season’s best new offerings at Comic-Con 2018. Below, we’ve compiled the dates, times and locations of all the major TV-related events.*

We’ll be updating this page as more panels are announced, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often!

Not attending SDCC this year: Game of Thrones, Outlander, Westworld, iZombie, The 100, Gotham, Blindspot

Doctor Who (BBC America) | Stars Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill join showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens.

Mr. Mercedes (AT&T Audience Network) | TBA

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18



6-10 pm Warner Bros. TV’s annual “Preview Night” will feature screenings of the pilot for NBC’s plane-crash mystery Manifest (starring Once Upon a Time alum Josh Dallas), the following week’s episode of The 100, and new episodes of Freedom Fighters: The Ray (which will stream on CW Seed later that day). (Ballroom 20)

THURSDAY, JULY 19

FRIDAY, JULY 20

10 am Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe digital streaming) | Producers and voice cast give a sneak peek at the animated series about the DC Universe’s teenage superheroes. (10 am, Room 6DE)

10:15 am The Big Bang Theory (CBS) | The hitcom’s writers and producers retrace Sheldon and Amy’s steps down the aisle. (Ballroom 20)

12:30 pm DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network) | DC Group Editor Marie Javins and producer Lauren Faust preview the upcoming action-comedy. (12:30 pm, Room 6DE)

12:45 pm Castle Rock (Hulu) | Following a screening of J.J. Abrams’ and Stephen King’s horror drama, the series’ creators/EPs Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason discuss “the most disturbing town in America” with cast members including Sissy Spacek, Jane Levy and Bill Skarsgard. (Ballroom 20)

4:15 pm Bob’s Burgers (Fox) | Creator/EP Loren Bouchard and voice cast H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy. (Indigo Ballroom)

5:15 pm Archer (FXX) | TBA (Indigo Ballroom)

6 pm The Passage (Fox) | Stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyaa Sidney, Henry Ian Cusick and Jamie McShane join executive producer Liz Heldens, EP/ director Jason Ensler and author Justin Cronin. (Room 6A)

SATURDAY, JULY 21

10 am Unikitty! (Cartoon Network) | New episode premiere, plus a sit-down with producers and voice cast. (Room 6DE)

11 am Black Lightning (The CW) | Producer Salim Akil and cast members Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar preview Season 2. (Ballroom 20)

12 pm Krypton (Syfy) | The stars and producers of the Syfy drama preview Season 2. ( Indigo Ballroom)

12 pm The Simpsons (Fox) | Creator Matt Groening, executive producer Al Jean, supervising director Mike Anderson, director David Silverman and voice actress Tress MacNeille. (Ballroom 20)

1 pm American Dad! and Family Guy (TBS/Fox) | American Dad! voice cast Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Dee Bradley Baker, Curtis Armstrong, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Daisuke Suzuki join executive producer Matt Weitzman. Followed by Family Guy voice cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green and Mike Henry, plus executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Steve Callaghan. (Ballroom 20)

1 pm Manifest (NBC) | Pilot screening and Q&A with EP Jeff Rake and stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh. (Indigo Ballroom)

2 pm Legacies (The CW) | EP Julie Plec previews the upcoming spinoff of The Originals with series stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis. (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30 pm The Gifted (Fox) | Stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels join executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb. (Ballroom 20)

3:30 pm Supergirl (The CW) | Cast members Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood, Katie McGrath and Jesse Rath, plus EPs Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Sarah Schechter talk Season 4. (Ballroom 20)

4 pm The Orville (Fox) | Creator/star Seth MacFarlane joins cast members Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes and executive producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga and Jon Cassar. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15 pm Arrow (The CW) | Exec producer Beth Schwartz joins stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzales and Colton Haynes to tease Season 7. (Ballroom 20)

5 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) | Stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan and Courtney Ford join showrunner Phil Klemmer and producer Keto Shimizu to preview the chaos to come. (Ballroom 20)

5:45 pm The Flash (The CW) | Stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanaugh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Danielle Nicolet join EP Todd Helbing. (Ballroom 20)

SUNDAY, JULY 22

10:30 am Supernatural (The CW) | Stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert join EPs Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner. (Hall H)

11:45 am Riverdale (The CW) | Stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan join producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. (Hall H)

1 pm Mayans M.C. (FX) | Co-Creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, executive producer Norberto Barba and stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Rocco Vargas. (Hall H)

2:15 pm Legion (FX) | TBA (Hall H)

* Talent lineups are subject to change.