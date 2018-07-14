SVU Adds Scandal's George Newbern as Love Interest for [Spoiler]

George Newbern will soon be romancing a key member of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit.

The Scandal vet has booked a recurring role on Law & Order: SVU, appearing throughout the upcoming Season 20 as Dr. Al Pollack, our sister site Deadline reports. Pollack is described as “charming, handsome and very wealthy doctor” who has a history with Kelli Giddish’s Detective Rollins. His wandering eye has gotten him into trouble in the past, but things seem different when they reconnect after some time apart.

Newbern is of course best known for his role on Scandal, on which he recurred as Charlie for the first six seasons before he was upped to series regular for its seventh and final season. Additional TV credits include Chicago Hope, Friends, Providence and Nip/Tuck.

Many of Newbern’s fellow Scandal castmates have already booked new gigs: Kerry Washington will star opposite Reese Witherspoon in the Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere; Tony Goldwyn has nabbed a starring role in the Netflix supernatural drama Chambers; Scott Foley is set to headline ABC’s midseason caper Whiskey Cavalier; Joe Morton is heading to CBS for a supporting role in the new dramedy God Friended Me; and Katie Lowes is making her Broadway debut opposite husband Adam Shapiro in the musical Waitress.

Law & Order: SVU Season 20 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on its new night, Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9/8c. (For more NBC fall premiere dates, click here.)