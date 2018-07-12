Twin Peaks EP Shrugs Off Emmy Snub: 'External Validation Is a Popsicle'

Leave it to one of the minds behind the infamously cryptic Twin Peaks to respond to today’s Emmy nominations in, well, cryptic fashion.

Showtime’s revival of the cult hit drama missed out on nominations in several major Emmy categories, failing to secure expected nods for Outstanding Limited Series or for star Kyle MacLachlan for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. (Twin Peaks did score nine nominations overall, but all of those were in technical categories.)

Die-hard fans took to social media to complain about the oversight, but executive producer Mark Frost brushed off the perceived snub on Twitter… and offered fans a few Zen-like words of advice: “External validation is a popsicle — fun, tastes good, melts quickly — but don’t waste your time chasing the ice cream truck. Life happens elsewhere.”

Thanks for all your kind messages, friends. External validation is a popsicle – fun, tastes good, melts quickly – but don’t waste your time chasing the ice cream truck. Life happens elsewhere. 😉 — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) July 12, 2018

Twin Peaks was an Emmys darling during its original ABC run, racking up 18 total nominations across two seasons. But those nominations resulted in just two wins, for editing and costume design.

Frost did earn a nomination for writing this year, along with his co-creator David Lynch (who also picked up a nomination for directing), so Twin Peaks didn’t end up completely empty-handed. But if you’re still upset, it is summer, after all: Go enjoy a popsicle.