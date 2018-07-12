Emmys 2018: Sandra Oh Scores First-Ever Lead Drama Nod for Asian Actress

Sandra Oh‘s latest Emmy nomination is a historic one: Her nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Killing Eve makes her the first actress of Asian descent to ever be nominated in that category in the Emmys’ 70-year history.

A native of Canada born to Korean immigrant parents, Oh earned her nomination for playing dogged assassin hunter Eve Polastri in the buzzy BBC America crime drama. (Oh also notched five previous Emmy nominations for supporting actress in a drama from her years on Grey’s Anatomy.)

“I’m struggling to find the right words for it,” Oh told The Hollywood Reporter after her nomination was announced on Thursday morning. “I have joy not only for the show and myself and my family, but also for my community. Hopefully my community can feel like they have representation as well… I want the movement to keep on going. I want the ripple to turn into a wave.” Oh also addressed her surprise at even being offered a lead role as an Asian actress during our recent TVLine Podcast with her.

If Oh wins, she’d be only the third actor of Asian descent ever to win an acting Emmy, and both previous wins have come in recent years: Archie Panjabi won in 2010 for her supporting role on The Good Wife, and Riz Ahmed won last year for his lead role in the HBO miniseries The Night Of.

Celebrities like Ava DeVernay and Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu took to Twitter to congratulate Oh for her historic achievement — and to raise an eyebrow at the fact that it took 70 years to get here:

2018. Damn. Congrats to #SandraOh. And saluting all the Asian actresses overlooked for decades. #Emmys https://t.co/VPMHbAe75m — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 12, 2018