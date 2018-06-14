TVLine Podcast: Dream Emmy Nominee Sandra Oh on That Shocking Killing Eve Finale — and a Possible Grey's Return

Warning: This post and podcast contains spoilers for Season 1 of BBC America’s Killing Eve.

After that breathtaking Killing Eve finale, we had so many questions… and who better to answer them than Sandra Oh?

Oh’s steely, complex turn as Eve Polastri in BBC America’s buzzy crime thriller put her at the very top of TVLine’s list of Dream Emmy nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. In the latest TVLine Podcast, Oh goes deep on the Eve season finale with Senior Editor Dave Nemetz, walking us through Eve’s cathartic final clash with Villanelle and comparing Eve’s obsessive love-hate relationship with the mischievous assassin to an affair: “There is a certain type of energy… it’s like an addiction.”

Oh also talks about falling in love with the words of Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge — “I really like this person’s brain,” she remembers thinking when first reading the script — and recalls the day she first met co-star (and fellow Dream Emmy nominee) Jodie Comer at her audition: “I adore that girl.”

Plus, for all you Cristina Yang fans out there, Oh explains why she currently doesn’t have any plans to return to Grey’s Anatomy, even for a finale cameo — “The only way that I think I can continue doing good work is just staying true to my own compass… and that compass is pointing north” — and shares her thoughts on Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes moving to Netflix (“I think she’s really happy!”). Press PLAY on the widget below to hear our chat with Oh, and be sure to subscribe at iTunes to ensure that you never miss a TVLine Podcast.