FX's Y: The Last Man Adaptation Adds Diane Lane to Pilot Cast

An Oscar-nominated woman just became part of Y: The Last Man.

FX announced Wednesday that Diane Lane will star in its drama pilot Y, an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s award-winning sci-fi comic.

The long-gestating project — which landed a formal pilot order in April after nearly three years of development — takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal, save for one lone human (and his pet monkey). Together, they’re left to navigate a society run entirely by women, through which they explore gender, race, class and survival.

Lane will play Jennifer Brown, a first-term junior senator who has already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals ahead of politics. She is also the mother of protagonist Yorick Brown and his sister, Hero.

Other Y castings announced on Wednesday:

* Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, Ireland’s Love/Hate) as Yorick, a young man quick to use humor to deflect from his problems, who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague

* Imogen Poots (Roadies) as Hero, a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines

RELATEDLegion Renewed for Season 3 at FX

* Lashana Lynch (Still Star-Crossed) as Agent 355, a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism, even under the most unexpected set of circumstances

* Juliana Canfield (Succession) as Beth, a Brooklyn-based knife maker who finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick

* Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as Nora, the president’s senior assistant and right-hand woman who effortlessly balances family life with a job navigating the corridors of power

Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan) will write the pilot and serve as co-showrunner, along with Aida Mashaka Croal (Jessica Jones, Luke Cage). Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) will direct the pilot.

Does this Y casting news pique your interest? Hit the comments!