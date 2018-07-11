TVLine Items: Man in the High Castle Teaser, Dirty John Adds Two and More

The resistance will soon rise: A new Man in the High Castle teaser confirms that Season 3 will (finally) debut this fall.

The Amazon series was renewed in January 2017, with new showrunner Eric Overmyer (Bosch, Treme) at the helm. (Executive producer Frank Spotnitz abruptly departed the drama midway through production of Season 2.)

In response to rumblings that the show has already received a Season 4 order, Amazon tells TVLine there is “no news yet” on an early pick-up.

It’s time for change. #ResistanceRises pic.twitter.com/JRujGVIk8o — The Man in the High Castle (@HighCastleTV) July 11, 2018

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Julia Garner (Ozark) and Juno Temple (Vinyl) will play the daughters of Connie Britton’s character in the upcoming Bravo anthology series Dirty John.

* Dennis Rodman and Martha Stewart have joined the roster for The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, airing Sunday, July 29 at 10/9c.

RELATEDMoonlighting Reunion at Bruce Willis Roast

* Meredith Vieira will host the celebrity/civilian game show 25 Words or Less, which will have a three-week summer trial run on nine Fox-owned stations across the country, our sister site Deadline reports.

* When Calls the Heart has added Chris McNally (Altered Carbon) and Kevin McGarry (Heartland) to its Season 6 cast, Deadline reports. McNally will play Lucas Bouchard, a charming gambler and saloon owner who is hiding something. McGarry, meanwhile, will portray Nathan Grant, a strong, silent type who takes all his responsibilities to heart as the new Mountie in town.

* E!’s dramedy pilot Juicy Stories — which is inspired by the lives of Juicy Couture founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor — has cast Madison Lawlor (Dear White People) and Mia Serafino (Crowded) as its leads, per Deadline.

* Freeform’s buddy-comedy Alone Together will return for Season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 8 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?