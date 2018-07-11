South Park Season 22 Gets September Premiere Date on Comedy Central

More than a year after South Park introduced us to our new favorite reality show, White People Renovating Houses, the Comedy Central staple is plotting another biting comeback.

Season 22 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 10/9c, TVLine has learned.

Though additional details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps, South Park will have a considerable presence at next week’s San Diego Comic-Con with two separate activations, “Cartman’s Escape Room” and “South Park‘s Member Berries Challenge.” Full details on both activations are as follows:

Cartman’s Escape Room is making its worldwide debut at Comic-Con. Trapped! Caught in another one of Cartman’s schemes, fans will now enter the most impossible to escape place ever invented. Ten South Park fans will have a limited amount of time solve a series of puzzles using what they know about South Park to free themselves… before it’s too late. This new South Park activation is free and open to the public at the San Diego Wine Center (200 Harbor Dr. #12, across from the Convention Center) from Thursday, July 19 through Saturday, July 21 from 9:30 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

South Park’s Member Berries Challenge (booth #23729 inside Convention Center) will transport fans into a 3D replica scene from the iconic “Member Berries” episode. While joining Randy at the Marsh family dinner table, fans will take the Member Berries Challenge – where they will be asked three South Park trivia questions as they sit in Sharon and Shelly’s seats. If the fan answers all three correctly, they will walk away clean and be rewarded with their very own limited edition Member Berry. However, if a fan answers incorrectly, Member Berry juice will spew out of Randy’s mouth on to the losing player! Ponchos and protective glasses will be available.

Which pop-cultural issues are you looking forward to South Park skewering in Season 22? Drop ’em in a comment below.